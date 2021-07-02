Dayton Lights in Flight Festival ready to take place Saturday at RiverScape MetroPark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fourth of July event that draws thousands of people to Downtown Dayton is back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused last year’s festival to be canceled.

Saturday is the City of Dayton’s Lights in Flight Festival at RiverScape MetroPark.

“It’s coming back with a bang, there’s something so celebratory about fireworks,” RiverScape Manager with Five Rivers MetroParks Meredith Adamisin said.

Lights in Flight will be the first big festival in RiverScape MetroPark since the pandemic.

“Riverscape is known for its events,” Adamisin said. “Riverscape holds big festivals, it was highlighted as a priority in our comprehensive master plan, community surveys, people love coming here.”

This year’s Lights in Flight Festival is starting earlier on Saturday, at noon instead of 5 p.m.

The event will have live music, food and drinks and vendors throughout the day and the fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

“It’s something other than COVID having everything shut down, I mean, it’ll be a good experience to see everybody out without the restrictions and just having a good time with the fireworks,” Dayton resident Darion Manuel said.

RiverScape staff said they’re glad that this celebration can spark the return of more events in the park.

“It’s really a chance for such a diverse collection of our community to come together to celebrate something so important and I just couldn’t imagine a more fitting return for our festival season,” Adamisin said.

Adamisin said Lights in Flight usually brings in 40,000 to 80,000 people each year, and organizers expect this year’s to bring in a large crowd.