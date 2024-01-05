DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All of the information one could need about tax filing will be available today on Tax Credit Awareness Day.

According to a release from Montgomery County Workforce Development, the Montgomery County Job Center is hosting the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Kickoff today at 10 a.m.

The event is happening on 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

Guests in attendance will be able to speak with community leaders and volunteers about how they can leverage free tax return preparation and take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC).

The kickoff event will also highlight the upcoming “Super Refund Saturday” event scheduled for Feb. 3.

To be eligible for the credits, taxpayers must file a federal income tax return.

For more information about free tax services, and adjacent info such as locations and hours, call the United Way HelpLink at 937-913-2000 or by visiting daytonohio.gov/eitc.