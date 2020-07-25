“Dayton Isn’t Done” rally held at courthouse square to support the Black Lives Matter movement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Demonstrators gathered in Dayton for a protest for justice to call for police reform. 

A group called The Miami Valley Anti-Fascist Action organized the “Dayton Isn’t Done” rally at courthouse square Saturday afternoon. 

They asked people to come together to show continued support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

The group marched downtown and wrote with chalk on sidewalks, calling for an end to police brutality in Dayton and across the country. 

