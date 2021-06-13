Dayton International Airport traffic at highest point since start of pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With COVID-19 case numbers declining, and with the summer months here, air travel across the country and at the Dayton International Airport is increasing.

The TSA screened more than 2 million passengers Friday, which is the highest since March 2020.

“You could definitely tell there were people in the airports, the planes were definitely full, it seems to me that people are off enjoying their vacations now that everyone feels more comfortable traveling,” airport passenger from Dayton Chris Randolph said.

Dayton International Airport officials said their passenger numbers keep going up each month.

Officials said that more than 45,000 passengers boarded a plane at the airport in May, compared to just over 9,500 in May 2020.

In April, 37,747 passengers boarded at the airport, compared to 3,414 in April 2020.

However, passenger counts haven’t yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. In May 2019, more than 81,000 passengers boarded at the airport.

“Definitely a lot more busier, which is great to see, showing that the pandemic is slowing down,” airport passenger from Columbus Brooklyn Laws said. “Everyone at the airports are doing a great job with keeping people safe and making sure that there’s social distancing.”

Even though Ohio’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the TSA and airlines are still requiring masks and social distancing.

Passengers, however, said even with remaining COVID-19 protocols, they’re grateful to travel again.

“One thing I’ve noticed is everyone’s getting back to traveling after the COVID and quarantine and everything, people seem to be much more courteous and much nicer to each other, I’m glad to see that,” airport passenger from Dayton Sam Stewart said.

Even though the TSA counted 2 million passengers Friday, that’s only about 74% of the volume from that date in 2019.