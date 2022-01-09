DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A girl from Dayton is becoming a little star!

Two-year-old Grace Oladele was chosen as one of the three top videos on Sunday’s episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos, winning $10,000. Grace’s mom, Miracle, told 2 News her daughter loves to sing and she shares a lot of videos of her on Facebook. Her friends encouraged her to submit Grace’s rendition of ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ to AFV.

“She sings songs all the time and we’re a church family, so she sings things very churchy and that’s how she sang it,” Miracle said.

Winning video of Grace Oladele on AFV

Miracle said her family was so excited when they found out they won.

“We literally screamed just screamed. The whole family screamed. It was just exciting, we were all in the house. We were just excited we were able to win the $10,000,” Miracle said.

Grace now has the chance to win $100,000 on AFV. If you missed Sunday’s episode, you can catch-up on Hulu.