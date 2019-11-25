Dayton girl raises more than $20k, makes donation bags for local homeless population

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Abriella Ruby, 12, started Helping Hands for Dayton after noticing the homeless population in her hometown.

“It always just hurts my heart when I see people asking for help, because I just don’t want them to not have food that night or not be warm,” said Ruby.

About 2 months ago she decided to start collecting donations to create bags to donate. Her initial goal was 10 bags but it eventually grew to 100 and then 250. More than $23,000 was raised in donations of food, blankets, toiletries and more.

“I want people to know that anyone can really help out…you just have to start out small,” explained Ruby.

However, she did not start too small in her quest for help. According to Ruby, she emailed CEO’s of corporations such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Panera Bread to ask for their help. She got an overwhelming response of support and donations.

Those who came to receive donations say they were excited to meet Ruby. They shared that they were touched by the caring nature and concern of a child so young.

“Not very many adults will help us. And [here] we’ve got a little girl that did all of this for us. That’s something amazing,” said Eula Hurt.

Volunteers of all ages showed up to St. Johns United Church of Christ to help Ruby pack bags and distribute them on Sunday.

“I’m just ecstatic about it. It’s just incredible to see how our community can come together to help others,” said Ruby.