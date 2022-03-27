DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has partnered with transportation software and payment company Passport to launch a contactless parking payment for drivers sometime in mid-April.

The app is called ‘Passport Parking,’ and will offer drivers a variety of nearly 1,300 spots to park their cars in Dayton.

“It’s very easy to use. The driver or user just needs to download the free app and create a free account. Then they just need to enter their parking space number and their payment information, along with the length of stay that they’re planning to park for. Then they’re done,” said Passport Senior Marketing Communications Specialist Julie Stark.

Passport Parking will give drivers the ability to manage parking in a cash-free way all from their smartphone. “Think about how often people have their smartphones handy and not as many people are carrying cash these days, especially after the pandemic. Trying to think of contactless ways to pay for many different experiences, many of them being parking.”

Stark said another perk of the app is the ability to explore Dayton without a time limit. “They don’t have to worry about running back to their parking meter to extend their parking. They can just do it straight from their phone.”

Stark said contactless parking in a pandemic can also be a good perk when it comes to germs and illnesses like COVID-19. “Instead of having to touch the meter or even coins as well, that’s also an issue with COVID as well, they can just do it from their phones. There’s absolutely zero contact. They can just walk away and they’re done. It’s very easy.”

To learn more about Passport Parking click here.