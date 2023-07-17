Gas prices have remained around $3.50 on average nationwide for the past three months. Despite high demand for gasoline over the July 4 weekend, demand has dropped off and kept prices at the pump lower for now, according to analysts.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.54 on average, July 10, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dayton, OH metro area using data from AAA.

“I don’t see much chance of a major break out of the tight range we’ve held since April, but there is rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Some states—including California and Washington—are, however, seeing gas prices surge locally in response to gas tax legislation or other decarbonization efforts.

Dayton gas prices by the numbers

Current gas price: $3.04

Ohio average: $3.20

1-week change: -$0.11 (-3.5%)

1-year change: -$1.56 (-33.9%)

Record high gas price: $5.08 (6/8/22)

Current diesel price: $3.81

1-week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

1-year change: $-2.20 (-36.6%)

Record high diesel price: $6.15 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.18 San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.15 Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA: $5.11

Metros with the least expensive gas

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.83 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.90 Owensboro, KY: $2.91