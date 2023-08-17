Gas prices have remained stubbornly high as Labor Day weekend approaches, potentially spelling a more expensive final summer weekend for Americans with travel plans.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.85 on average, Aug. 14, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dayton, OH metro area using data from AAA.

Canva

The price of oil has risen steadily over the last month, bringing the cost of fueling up the gas tank with it. One year ago gas prices were falling from historic $5 per gallon records set in June, and today they hover close to the year-ago average of $3.96.

As oil-producing countries in the Middle East continue to curtail oil production, it’s possible national averages eventually eclipse those year-ago levels before the end of the summer, according to GasBuddy.

Dayton gas prices by the numbers

Current gas price: $3.62 Ohio average: $3.64

1-week change: +$0.27 (+8.1%)

1-year change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)

Record high gas price: $5.08 (6/8/22)

Current diesel price: $4.27

1-week change: +$0.10 (2.4%)

1-year change: $-1.26 (-22.8%)

Record high diesel price: $6.15 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.40 Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.27 Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $5.24

Metros with the least expensive gas

Monroe, LA: $3.27 Owensboro, KY: $3.28 Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $3.29