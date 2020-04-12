Dayton Foodbank announces this week’s drive-thru hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank announced its drive-thru hours for the coming week.
The Foodbank will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon each day. And just a reminder: the mobile pantries are currently closed.
You can pick up food at The Foodbank’s warehouse on Armor Place off Germantown Street.
