Dayton Foodbank announces this week’s drive-thru hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank announced its drive-thru hours for the coming week. 

The Foodbank will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon each day. And just a reminder: the mobile pantries are currently closed. 

You can pick up food at The Foodbank’s warehouse on Armor Place off Germantown Street. 

