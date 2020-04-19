Dayton Foodbank announces this week’s distribution hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank will hold a mass food distribution event at the Nutter Center on Tuesday, April 21st.
The distribution will be in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon. They ask that families do not start lining up before 9 a.m.
They add anyone in line by noon will be served.
