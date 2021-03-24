Dayton Fire/EMS careers program promotes diversity in the work place

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton, in partnership with Dayton Public Schools and Dayton Fire Department, is highlighting the success and diversity goals of their Fire/EMS career program.

The program is taught to Dayton Public School high schoolers grades 10-12.

The program is an extension of the City of Dayton’s Homegrown Heroes, which is an initiative seeking to add to the city’s number of minorities and women first responders.

Students in the program training.

“The goal of this program is to help students graduate ready for careers in firefighting and emergency medical services. And, to help fill employment gaps and diversify the city safety forces,” said Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

Students that complete the Fire/EMS career program are then qualified to apply for open entry level positions within Dayton’s Fire Department, along with other agencies in the area.

“If you ask any chief throughout the country what their wish list would be without a doubt, it would be to have a diverse workforce. One that mirrors the racial and gender diversity in their own community,” said Dayton Fire Department Fire Director Chief Jeff Lykins.

