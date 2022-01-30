DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire Department (DFD) leaders are on the search to bring more minority groups to the team. Recruitment began in early January, and DFD Recruiter Lieutenant Kenneth Cole says there’s a need for more diversity.”We currently have about 89% Caucasian. Of that 89% Caucasian, 81% is while male, with about 8.5% white female.”

Lt. Cole says of the more than 300 people on the DFD, only about 6.8% are African American, about 2% are Hispanic, with less than 2% making up Asian or other indigenious groups. “If you look at it from a level of comfort…a level of trust, when the citizens see people that look like contemporary citizens, they feel a little bit more at ease. They feel a little bit more comfortable.”

The Dayton Fire Department has faced struggles in the past to hire minorities and bring them on to the team. However, Lt. Cole feels more confident this time around due to some changes made in the last year. “In May of 2021 the citizens had a special election, and they voted to enact a charter change. Section 97 of the City of Dayton Charter was actually changed, to allow the chief examiner to have a little bit more flexibility and leeway to hire the individuals that more closely resemble the makeup of the city of Dayton.”

Lt. Cole says he’s already seeing bigger numbers of minorities applying, with a positive community response. Dayton Fire Department recruitment ends on February 20. A recruitment exam is also planned for sometime in March of this year.

Click here to visit the Dayton Fire Department’s recruitment page.