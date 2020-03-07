Dayton fans, campus shine on ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Flyers were the focus of the college basketball world Saturday when ESPN’s College GameDay show broadcast live in front of the “Red Scare” in a jam-packed Frericks Center.

The Flyers’ 19-game winning streak is the best in the country, and a win against George Washington would cap a perfect Atlantic 10 conference record. Add in senior night and the buzz from the national spotlight, and this game is the toughest ticket in town.

March madness started early on the University of Dayton campus Saturday morning, real early. One student said, “I woke up at 5 a.m., been here since 7.” Another arrived at 6:15, another woke up at 5:30. Some arrived too early. Brendan O’Brien is a 5th year senior. He says, “We camped out here at 3 a.m. and quickly got kicked out.”

Thousands of fans partied in the street, making University Circle feel like sold-out UD Arena.

Abby Killian is a junior who says, “It’s pretty amazing. It is really hard to get tickets to games, though. But it’s exciting.”

The Flyers are riding a 19-game winning streak. A win Saturday night would cap off an undefeated conference slate, set the record for longest UD winning streak in a single season, and set the program’s all-time mark for wins in a season. The more than 4,000 people waiting to get in supported players up and down the roster.

Freshman Aidan Andra says, “It’s awesome to see a walk-on play basketball really well in high school. One of my best friends. So he signed it for me. Gotta represent the walk-on.”

They showed off their creativity with hundreds of signs, and the electric atmosphere outside continued inside. It was finally showtime at the Frericks center.

Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan says, “We have standards for championships, we have standards as an institution to be a national university, compete with the best academically and athletically, and that’s what we’re going to show everyone today.”

UD legends of the past, present, and even future made their presence known as a national audience felt the power of the “Red Scare”.

Head coach Anthony Grant says, “It’s unbelievable. Unbelievable atmosphere. I think our students and the community came out. It’s just like we thought. Flyers show up and they show out.”

While fans may dream of championships, the most cool, calm, and collected man in the room is just focused on the task at hand. Grant says, “We’re going to try to win the game tonight, and we’ll go from there.”

After the Flyers play George Washington in the final home game of the season, the focus then shifts to Brooklyn. The top-seeded Flyers start their push for the Atlantic 10 tournament title on Friday.