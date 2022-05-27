DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons are seeking blood donors throughout the summer.

Those who donate May 1 through July 2 can collect an exclusive t-shirt while supplies last. Those who donate July 4 through August 31 will receive an exclusive water bottle.

Everyone who registers to donate on July 22 at the Community Blood Center Blood Drive at Day Air Ballpark will be automatically entered into a drawing to win four tickets to see the Reds game and a Cole Swindell concert on September 3. The winner will be chosen on August 29.

There is a maximum of two entries per donor.

Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent form, available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations. Donors must also weigh a minimum of 110 pounds or more, depending on height and be in good physical health.