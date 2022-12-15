Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union announced Thursday that $17,327.50 will be presented to the Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. after a holiday 50/50 raffle.

The 50/50 raffle began on Dec. 1 and continued until Dec. 14. A total of $34,655 was generated and was split equally between the Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. and one lucky winner, according to a release.

“We’re thankful to have been chosen by the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union as the charity partner in this fun, online raffle,” Chris Stanley, Executive Director at Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc., said.

“Both organizations have proven committed to making the Dayton region a better place to live. This event was a perfect fit for us since all proceeds will benefit our mission of providing a home away from home for families of hospitalized military men and women.”

The Wright-Patterson AFB and Dayton VA Fisher Houses are homes that provide an opportunity for military and veteran families to stay together and support each other when a loved one is undergoing medical treatment.

More information about Fisher/Nightingale Houses, Inc. can be found here.