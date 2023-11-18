DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews worked to extinguish flames late Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, Dayton PD and Fire posted an alert regarding an active fire in the 300 block of Adelite Ave.

Crews reported heavy smoke showing from the structure. The fire originated in the basement of the two and a half story dwelling.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the building appeared to be abandoned. The fire was extinguished at 1:32 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Multiple crews responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.