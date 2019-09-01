Dayton coffee shop opens second location

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar held a grand opening for its second location in the Dayton Mall food court.

It’s called Third Perk Express. The new location offers lattes, sandwiches, and sweet treats. Saturday there was a dedication ceremony with music, prizes, and giveaways.

Third Perk’s flagship coffee shop has been operating in downtown Dayton for four years.

