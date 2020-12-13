Dayton cocktail bar giving back to non-profits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As small businesses and nonprofits continue to struggle because of COVID-19 restrictions, a Dayton bar is trying to do what they can to support the community while trying to keep their own doors open.

The owners of Tender Mercy Cocktail Bar decided to close through the holiday season to keep their employees and customers safe. They’re only open for to-go orders.

While they won’t be serving cocktails at the bar, they hope people will take one home and support a local nonprofit at the same time.

Tender Mercy has started a campaign called Gift the Holiday Spirit. Five Dollars from each of their wrapped cocktail bottles will go to one of six local nonprofits of the customer’s choice. The organizations they’re helping are Ronald McDonald House, Boys and Girls Club, YWCA, Dayton Black Young Professionals, Rubi Girls, and The Contemporary.

One of the nonprofits says it’s been challenging to raise money with COVID restrictions.They’re excited a local bar is willing to give back when small businesses are also struggling this year.

“For a business to reach out to nonprofits, to say we understand this is challenging for everyone, how can we work together to help–you know, how can we make the best of it right now? We’re beyond grateful for Tender Mercy for reaching out to us,” states Amanda Burks, the Development Director at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton.

All orders can be placed online and then picked up at Tender Mercy.