Dayton City Commission to vote to waive demolition permit fees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton announced on Tuesday that the City Commission is expected to waive demolition and permit fees for those affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The City Commission will vote on a resolution on Wednesday to waive the fees for homeowners and businesses that are rebuilding and/or repairing.

According to the city, over 1,000 structures in the city were affected and need some level of repair.

2 NEWS highlighted how the fees were affecting those who are rebuilding after being hit by the tornado.

