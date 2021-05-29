Dayton church serves hundreds of people at drive-through food giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Giving away fresh food is what’s working in Dayton.

Saturday Bethesda Temple in Dayton gave away two semi-trucks-worth of fresh food. The food was donated by the USDA’s “Farmers to Families” project, which allows farmers that get subsidies to give back to families.

Hundreds of people showed up to get food at the giveaway.

Bethesda Temple Pastor Craig High says, “We’ve had people take truckloads because they are also delivering to others, which is an awesome thing. It’s the community working together to serve the community.”

The church says any leftover food will be donated or passed out Sunday.