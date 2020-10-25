DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – McKinley United Methodist Church in Dayton held a parade to the polls to help people vote early.
After church service Sunday morning, members drove to the Montgomery County Board of Elections to cast their ballots.
Pastor Peter Matthews says it’s the church’s 140th anniversary, and a parade to the polls was a great way to celebrate. “We thought no better way to celebrate 140 years in this consequential election to make sure we ride to the polls together to show our support of how we are all one in community.”
The parade celebration also celebrated the pastor’s 4th anniversary at the church.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Two people killed in two-vehicle crash in Darke County
- Dayton church parades to the polls to help parishioners vote early
- Montgomery County and Greene County announce early voting hours for this week
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 2,309 new cases, no additional deaths reported
- Pres. Trump, Biden hold campaign events in battleground states