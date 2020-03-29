Dayton church holds drive-in service to maintain social distancing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday the First Heavy Metal Church of Christ broadcast its services on FM radio and live on Facebook.

The service was held at noon at the Old Living Room gentlemen’s club parking lot. People in their cars could tune in to 88.7 FM to listen to the service.

Pastor Brian Smith said, “We’re going to open up in prayer right now if everyone wants to bow their heads. First of all, when I say amen, I want everybody to honk their horns, okay after the prayer. Just a few seconds, that’s going to be your praise to God, amen.”

Pastor Smith says the church plans on holding the service as long as they’re allowed to. Next week’s service will be at noon at the Rip Rap Roadhouse.