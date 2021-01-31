Dayton church hands out 200 tablets to keep parishioners connected

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tabernacle Baptist Church of Dayton handed out 200 tablets that were paid for with money secured through the CARES act.

The tablets are meant to help member of the church utilize technology to connect with the church.

Senior Pastor Tokunbo Adelekan says, “People are calling in and texting in from our entire community, Dayton membership as well as our members around the region, around the country, and around the world. So we’re on Facebook live and YouTube live. So we have a great reaction.”

The giveaway was a drive-thru style event.