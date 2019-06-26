Dayton Children’s unveils new behavior health unit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital is set to open its first mental and behavioral health unit in its 50-year history on Wednesday.

The hospital says it is an important time for mental and behavior health as suicide is the second-leading cause of death for adolescents and teens, with the hospital calling it an “epidemic.”

The new unit will have innovative technology to aid in therapy, as well as the latest safety features to keep children safe from harming themselves.

Dayton Children’s says it is the first pediatric hospital in North America to utilize the “unique” technology for its children who are digital natives.

