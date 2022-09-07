DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s ranked #1 on the Forbes list of Best Employers by State 2022.

The award recognizes employers who prioritize employment topics like safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Dayton Children’s was one of only 16 hospitals and health care facilities in Ohio to be recognized on the top 100 list of employers throughout the state.

Rankings were compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista — a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider — to conduct the study. Respondents were also asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside of their own.

“Of all the honors Dayton Children’s could receive, I would put being named Best Employers by State from Forbes among the most meaningful because it comes for those who know us best, our staff,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s.

“Our commitment to our employees is to continue to find ways to go above and beyond to ensure that Dayton Children’s remains the best place to work in Ohio.”

This is the first time Dayton Children’s has made the list. This is the fourth year for the magazine’s Best Employers by State survey, which aims to capture the differences in how companies are perceived in various parts of the country.