DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Children’s Parade has been cancelled after a disturbance in downtown Dayton Friday night.

According to dispatch, one shot was fired during the Dayton Children’s Parade around 8:10 p.m. Friday. No injuries have been reported.

Dayton Police provided an update at 9:10 p.m. Friday.

Dayton Mayor Jefferey Mims Jr. said there were no injuries.

Dayton Police say they believe two juvenile females were fighting. A male juvenile may have pulled out a firearm and discharged a round in the air.

Over 30 police officers were on scene at the parade when the incident took place. One person was said to have had a panic attack, but was treated and released at the scene, an official with Dayton Police said.

We are disappointed. This was the 50th year celebration of the illumination of the lights and the celebration for the holiday season, the big kickoff, if you will. So, we’re disappointed that so many people who traveled from Springfield to Springboro to take part in the celebration to help Dayton do what we do best in terms of the situation with our people and for this to happen, it’s just disappointing. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr.

One single shell casing was found at the scene and the shot was fired just north of Courthouse Square, officials say.

Dayton Police say there was an event happening at the time at the Schuster Center and management was immediately notified to make sure everyone was safe.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call (937) 333-COPS or to Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

The investigation is ongoing.

