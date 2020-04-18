Dayton Children’s Hospital launches virtual visits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s Hospital has launched a “virtual visit” program to keep patients safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The “kids express virtual visits” will take the place of visits that aren’t necessary to have in person. Parents can schedule virtual appointments with pediatric nurse practitioners for conditions like rashes, vomiting, minor injuries, and more.
Prescriptions can also be sent to the Dayton Children’s pharmacy for curbside pickup.
