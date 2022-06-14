DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton department is canceling activities at some centers due to excessive heat Tuesday.

According to a release, the Dayton Department of Recreation has canceled all sports leagues and activities held at Kettering Field, Centennial Football Field and Jim Nichols Tennis Complex for the rest of the day.

The cancellations come as an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Miami Valley from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, the following centers will be cooling centers during their hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Greater Dayton Recreation Center on 2021 W. Third St., Northwest Recreation Center on 1600 Princeton Dr., and Lohrey Recreation Center on 2366 Glenarm Ave.

