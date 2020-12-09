Dayton businesses react to UD’s spring semester plans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many small business owners near the University of Dayton said they’ve noticed a decrease in sales since the pandemic sent home some of their best customers, some of which are UD students.

“When I’m driving to work it almost feels like Christmas day with less traffic,” said Amy Beaver, the owner of Glo Juice Bar Cafe and Butter Cafe. “I’m looking forward to them [students] coming back. I like them being here, it feels like really youthful life around and I just really like having them here,” she said.

She said Glo Juice Bar, which opened in October 2019, has struggled since the pandemic forced students to stay home.

“Sales at Glo are definitely like 50 percent less when they’re not here. And at butter not quite as much though,” Beaver said.

Many more brown street businesses are also seeing less traffic.

“Last year going into the holidays we were looking forward to UD graduation. Looking forward to the Flyers games and whatnot that came from downtown over the campus. This year we don’t have that to depend on so we’re having to find new avenues of business such as curbside pickup carry-out and delivery,” said Brad Hull, the manager at Jimmie’s Ladder 11.

UD’s president, Eric Spina, said while they can’t prohibit anyone from going off-campus. Their message when students return in January is to stay on campus.

“The end of the semester through much of the semester the on-campus positivity rate was much lower than the city and the county. I expect that will be the case when students come back so we will tell them ‘look it’s safer on campus please stay here if you need to go off-campus please wear your mask and social distance,'” said Spina.