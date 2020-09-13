Dayton business celebrates one-year anniversary amid pandemic challenges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pizza Bandit in downtown Dayton is celebrating its first year of business.

On Tuesday through Sunday it offers a variety of entertainment like karaoke night, open mic night, and live music.

The owners say it’s been an interesting year because of COVID-19, but they take the precautions seriously and are ready for the next year.

Partner Brian Johnson says, “It’s been quiet the year, a little funky for restaurants and food service, but we’re really excited. We just keep meeting new customers every day and growing and developing new products that we’re having fun selling.”

The Pizza Bandit is part of downtown’s outdoor recreation area. Customers can park, grab a drink, and walk through the Oregon District.