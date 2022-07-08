DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prices will be slashed for gourmet burgers at various Dayton restaurants next week.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted $7 gourmet burger deals for the annual Summertime burger-themed restaurant week.

“We are excited to present Dayton Burger Week this Summer in partnership with other cities throughout Ohio including Cincinnati,” Tony Frank, Dayton Burger Week organizer, said.

“We’ve made it easier to navigate the week with a custom app that will reward consumers throughout the entire week. Burger Week will once again lift the community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city.”

Participants can check-in at 4 or more participating locations, and be entered to win $250 in gift cards and an ultimate grill out, courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council.

2022 participants include Agave & Rye, 4 Gold Star Locations, The Pub Beavercreek, Draft Bar & Grill, 571 Grill and Drafthouse, 19 Frisch’s Locations and more to be announced.

The Dayton Burger Week app is now available on the App Store and Google Play, making it easier for participants to navigate around the city for delicious deals.

More information about Dayton Burger Week and participating restaurants’ menus can be found at www.daytonburgerweek.com.