Dayton Burger Week offering $6 specialty burgers July 12-18

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Burger Week kicked off for its fourth year! After a successful three years the Ohio Beef Council is once again bringing you some of Miami Valley’s most delicious burgers from July 12 to 18 in 5 cities including Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.

The following participating Dayton Burger Week locations are offering $6 burgers.

At Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, the burger of the week is the “turnt end burger.” It’s a half pound smoked steak burger topped with chopped bacon burnt ends and “sticky icky sauce,” melted provolone and kosher pickles on a buttery brioche bun.

Owner AJ Bauer said the combination is his twist on a Texas favorite. “I gained some inspiration from a bar-b-que place I’m a fan of in Texas called Heim Barbecue. They have a burger on their menu that’s a variation and it has the bacon burnt ends on top of it.”

He’s hoping this year’s creation will bring more people in the door.

“Last year it was a blessing to have it. It was during a very slow time and we were able to get some new faces in and since then a lot of customers have been returning customers,” Bauer said.

As Ohio reopens, organizers said this year is all about getting people out to eat, drink and try new places.

“There are still a few restaurants offering take-out which is something we’re letting everyone know to keep in mind that some restaurants may be dine-in as that’s what it was originally designed for,” said Sami Nowlin, marketing director for Dayton Burger Week.

An official Dayton Burger Week passport is available online. Those who receive four or more stamps on their passport can enter to win a “grill-out party” courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council.

“We’re just trying to get everyone to get out and support the local community as much as possible. After this crazy year they need it more than ever,” Nowlin said.