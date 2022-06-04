DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Beer enthusiasts can rejoice. The Dayton Beer 5K has arrived.

The Beer 5K and 1/4 mile Walk and Tasting is an event that celebrates everything local, from local running, local drinking to local charities.

This event will bring together area microbreweries and the running community to enjoy a fun, athletic event with a relaxing beer tasting after party.

The event will be open to the public with options for athletes of all abilities and beer enthusiasts.​

The race and beer tasting kicks off at 5 p.m.

More information about the event can be found on the Dayton Beer 5K website.

​