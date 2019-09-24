Dayton bar heavily damaged by fire

Crews battle a fire at Club Aces on Nicholas Road in Dayton on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton bar was heavily damaged by fire early Tuesday.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at Club Aces on Nicholas Road, near Danner Avenue.

Fire officials say someone driving by saw the fire and called for help.

When crews arrived, they found the building covered in flames.

“”We showed up and we had heavy fire through the roof throughout the entire building,” Dayton District Fire Chief Adam Landis said. “We went defensive right from the beginning on this and knocked the fire down.”

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

The business was closed when the fire started. No one was injured.

Fire officials would not give an estimate of damage caused by the fire, but the building sustained heavy damage.

Employees of the business tell 2 NEWS plans are already being made to rebuild the bar.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

