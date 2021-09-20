Dayton Art Institute receives $5,000 from Dayton Dragons, Day Air Credit Union

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Day Air Credit Union and the Dayton Dragons donated $5,000 to the Dayton Art Institute, Day Air said in a release on Monday, September 20.

From August 18 to August 22, the release said, Day Air partnered with the Dayton Dragons foundation to offer a rolling 50/50 raffle during Dragons games at Day Air Ballpark to raise funds for the DAI.

This raffle was part of the Rebuilding the Arts program to help local arts organizations struggling due to the pandemic.

“As a part of our ongoing commitment to the Dayton community, we were honored to sponsor the rolling 50/50 raffle with our partners, the Dayton Dragons,” said Bill Burke, President and CEO. “This program allows us to support a great organization while encouraging us to live our mission of improving members’ financial well-being. We admire the important role that the Dayton Art Institute provides to the members of our community.”

The Dayton Art Institute is one of Dayton’s premier fine arts museums, Day Air said. The Dayton Art Institute also hosts concerts, family and youth programs, classes, weddings and social events.