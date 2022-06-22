DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the biggest art museums in the Miami Valley will let people in for free on Sunday as part of its Pride Month celebrations.

The Dayton Art Institute (DAI) said it’s welcoming everyone into the museum for free on Sunday, June 26 for “Community PRIDE Day.” DAI will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

The museum said people will be able to explore the collection galleries, as well as the following exhibitions: “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” “Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906): A Tribute,” “Fired Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection” and “The Flower Prints of Katsuhira Tokushi.”

Additionally, there will be a Skinner pipe organ performance at 2 p.m. in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium.

For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4278.