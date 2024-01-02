DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local grand opening will create new opportunities for the Dayton community on Jan. 29.

According to a release, the Victory Project will open a new Dayton campus at the end of the month.

The event will be at the Residence Park Neighborhood on 4519 Oakridge Drive, home of the new campus, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The site will be known as the VP’s High School Campus and “will offer a comprehensive curriculum focused on education, entrepreneurship, and enlightenment,” according to the release.

Attendees at the grand opening will be able to tour the facility, meet with staff, learn about the programs offered, and enjoy refreshments.

“With the opening of VPs’ High School Campus, we reaffirm our dedication to the youth of Dayton and our belief in their potential to lead transformative lives,” a statement from the release.

The Victory Project is a privately funded, faith-based program that mentors “disengaged young men” in grades 8 through 12. The program offers year-round service six days a week.

For more information about the Victory Project and this event, contact Rachel Bane at rachelb@victoryproject.org or at 937-224-0880.