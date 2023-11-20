DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Congressman Mike Turner announced new funding for The Hub at Dayton Arcade on Monday, Nov. 20.

Three million dollars will be used to create 40 new office spaces. The Arcade is currently home to over 140 companies along with facilities used by hundreds of students at University of Dayton.

“We have a building that has a symbolism of our past with activities and businesses that are thriving with the University of Dayton that look to the future of how can we build businesses, how can we build innovation, how can we have entrepreneurship and support new economic development and venture for the city,” said Turner.

Eventually, UD hopes to have a multi-disciplinary space for students and entrepreneurs in the community to collaborate.