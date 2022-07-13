DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Planning Board has approved a plan to construct a new facility on the former Good Samaritan Hospital site for a new YMCA and other nonprofit organizations.

The vote to approve the plan was five to one on Tuesday night’s board meeting, according to Dayton City Planning Board Manager Tony Kroeger.

Partners will construct a 50,000-square-foot facility on the former Good Samaritan Hospital site located at the corner of Salem Avenue and Benson Drive.

The redevelopment plan is a result of the Northwest Health and Wellness Project. The Northwest Health and Wellness campus is a project that aims to leverage public and private investments underway in Dayton.

Facility partners will also offer services that address economic disparities such as job training, advanced education options, homebuyer training and financial literacy, according to a release.