Dayton AleFest turns 21

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An annual Dayton favorite just turned 21. On Saturday the 21st edition of the Dayton AleFest kicked off at the Dayton Convention Center.

Organizers say it’s the state’s longest running craft beer festival. Hundreds of beers were available to taste from across Ohio and throughout the world.

The event showcases the Miami Valley’s strong craft brewery industry and the tourism it drives. A portion of this year’s proceeds will benefit the tornado recovery effort.

