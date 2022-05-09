DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Wednesday, May 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Dayton International Airport airfield will simulate a crisis zone for a full-scale emergency exercise.

Airport staff and personnel from several fire, rescue and police agencies, as well as volunteers, will participate in the exercise to test EMS/medical response, command post operations and communications.

The exercise will occur at the west side of the former Emery air freight complex, utilizing a FedEx 727 as a simulated crashed aircraft.

Residents and businesses near the airport should be aware that noise or smoke resulting from the simulation my be noticeable.

The exercise, conducted every three years as required by the Federal Aviation Administration, will evaluate the effectiveness of DAY’s emergency plan and its ability to respond to a major incident. It complements an annual table-top emergency exercise conducted by the airport.