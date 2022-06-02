WASHINGTON (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a $6,632,929 grant for upgrades to the Dayton International Airport.

The funds will be used to help make necessary repairs to the airport’s apron and its critical infrastructure, according to a June 2 release from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

“Ohio airports are part of the vital infrastructure that supports travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said.

“These investments will provide James M. Cox Dayton International Airport with the resources it needs to ensure passenger safety and support the local economy for years to come.”

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact.

More information about the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program can be found here.