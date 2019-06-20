USAF Thunderbirds arrive for Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived Thursday ahead of their headline act at the 45th annual Dayton Air Show.

Tickets are available online for $25 (plus a fee) for adults and $16 (plus processing) for seniors and children ages 6-11. Discount tickets are available at Kroger stores for $18 for adults and $13 for seniors and children ages 6-11. Children 5 and under can enter for free.

