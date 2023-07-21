You know the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots are incredibly graceful when flying their F-16C Fighting Falcons in the sky, but: How are they on the ground?

Johnny Anderson, 8, had the good luck to find out tonight at the 88th FSS Luau at Wright Patterson Air Force Base when Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, commander of the Thunderbirds, agreed to join him at the limbo bar.

Hermes Conrad approves.

Elliott, who is in the Miami Valley for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show at Dayton International Airport, gave it his best but the planet’s 1G of gravity proved too much. Sarah Anderson, Johnny’s mother who took the photos, said that despite proving to not be Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Quick, Elliott still made their night.