DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There’s only one day left until the Dayton Air Show! Here are some last-minute things you need to know before heading to the grounds.

Parking

If you plan on parking in the general admission lot on the east side of North Dixie Drive, then parking tickets must be purchased ahead of time as they will not be sold at the show. Parking for cars is $15 while parking for RVs is $25.

Click here to purchase general admission parking tickets.

There will be six lots in total this year, with four of them focused on specific crowds:

Handicap parking lot

VIP parking lot

C-lot parking lot (for volunteers, aircrew, and vendors)

Media parking lot (for media, and Photo Pit/Tour ticket purchasers)

Most air show-goers will only need to worry about the general admission lot or the P-lot, which is for Chalet, Flight Line Hangar and Pavilion ticket holders.

For specific directions for parking, click here.

Checking in

Gates for the Dayton Air show will open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers of the event suggested that you plan to arrive early to avoid traffic issues, plus you’ll have time to check out the 60 ground displays before the feature show kicks off at 11:15 a.m. And in an effort to keep traffic from backing up on I-75, the Northwoods Boulevard exit will have a three-lane access point.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate, however, you can also purchase them online or at your local Kroger location.

Click here to purchase tickets online.