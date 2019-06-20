Thunderbirds arrive for Dayton Air Show

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived for the Dayton Air Show Thursday afternoon.

Despite cloudy, windy and at time rainy weather, team was able to show off some of their maneuvers ahead of their weekend show.

While there are six jets that make up the Thunderbirds, there are more than 100 people working behind the scenes to ensure shows go smoothly.

It takes rigorous training from the team to preform. They fly two times a day, five days a week.

They are trained to handle changing weather conditions and can adapt their show with minutes notice if need be.

“We actually have three different types of shows we have a flat show, a low show and a high show. It will be determined based on the cloud conditions and how high the ceiling is. We need at least five miles of visibility and at least 1,500 to 2,000 foot ceiling to make the show happen. The wind gusts, we prepare for that so we’ll loosen the formation up if required,” said Captain Michael Brewer, a pilot with the Thunderbirds.

The team is based in Las Vegas. This year will be Brewer’s first time performing in the Dayton Air Show. He said he hopes for better weather conditions come this weekend.

