DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the biggest attractions in aviation has arrived at Dayton International Airport.

The first of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds touched down yesterday, and the rest of the team will be there later Thursday night for their headlining performance at the Dayton Air Show.

They are back for the first time since 2021. The Thunderbirds have been thrilled fans since their first civilian show in 1953.

Pilots fly an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and these planes have a local connection. The wheels and brakes are made by Collins Aerospace Systems just up the road in Troy.

Major Jeffrey Downie said that if you’ve never been to the event, it is an inspiring and life-changing experience.

“We walk away from these air shows, and you might not see the impact you have on that little kid, but at some point this weekend, there’s going to be one little kid out there in the crowd that they found their passion for life, whether that’s flying or something else,” Major Downie said.

“Or there’s some adult out there that sees this demonstration of excellence in human achievement, and it reinvigorates them at their job to go out with their passion and excel at it. To really make America the best country that we can, that’s what it’s all about.”

Onlookers may be able to spot the Thunderbirds in the air during practice runs Friday. They are set to headline this year’s show Saturday and Sunday afternoon.