DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There is a lot to see and do at the Dayton Air Show. Along with the can’t miss air performances, there are dozens of aircraft to check out on the ground.

There is a lot to see and do at the Dayton Air Show. One plane on the ground isn’t known for its tricks and fast maneuvers, but for the help it sends to people in need.

Samaritan’s Purse Pilot John Morgan says, “We’re the last of the breed for the DC-8, but it’s perfect for the mission we’ve got.”

With more than a 148-foot wingspan and the capability to carry 350,000 pounds, the specific airplane is a rare type of vehicle to see.

“It was the backbone of freight for so long in the freight industry,” Morgan said. “But as time has gone on, most of those, these freighters have been deactivated. There are only two in the united states. NASA has one and we have one.”

The plane carries a special kind of freight, pallets of supplies for relief and teams for Samaritan’s Purse.

“Samaritan’s Purse is an international relief Christian organization based out of Boone, North Carolina,” Morgan says.

Samaritan’s Purse brings supplies, medical aid, and shelter to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises. Recently, the team has made 41 flights to Poland to assist people in Ukraine; they traveled to Turkey after the earthquakes.

Morgan says his job is very rewarding.

“To be able to fly this aircraft and take the people that can help the people that are hurting in these events, it’s a wonderful place for us to be.”

Samaritan’s Purse will have their DC-8 parked on the Air Show grounds this weekend along with their medical tent. People will be able to go inside and see how a big plane carries out its big mission.

“It is a great introduction to people who are not familiar with Samaritan’s Purse. To be able to see what we do, how we do it and this is just one part of it.”

Samaritan’s Purse and all 60 of the ground displays will be there for aviation enthusiasts to check out from open to close on Saturday and Sunday at the Dayton Air Show.