VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — There was more than the show in the sky at this weekend’s Dayton Air Show. There was also plenty to see on the ground.

Precision Exotics flew down the runway Saturday and Sunday.

“It allows people to see what it’s like to hop in the cockpit of some of the world’s most recognizable exotics,” says former U.S. Marine Eric Nelson, owner of the company.

Precision Exotics not only performed in the Dayton Air Show, but they also offered rides.

“Anyone 18 and older with a valid driver’s license, for $199, you can take the car of your choice, you can rip it down the runway as fast as you can go,” says Nelson.

For Nelson, taking people on the ride of their lives is a ride down memory lane.

“It helps us remember the first time we took a rip down the runway in an exotic car. I don’t care who you are or how much you’ve raced you’re always going to remember that,” states Nelson.